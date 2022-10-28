The Bureau of Land Management is accepting nominations until Nov. 4 for positions on its resource advisory councils in Colorado.
The agency is seeking nominees for all its Colorado councils, which include the Northwest, Southwest and Rocky Mountain councils. The citizen-based groups aid in the development of recommendations that address public land management issues within BLM-managed public lands in the state.
Geographically, the Southwest and Rocky Mountain councils are aligned with the BLM’s Southwest and Rocky Mountain districts. The Northwest council encompasses both the Northwest and Upper Colorado River districts of the BLM. The Upper Colorado River District includes the Grand Junction and Colorado River Valley field offices and the McInnis Canyons and Dominguez-Escalante national conservation areas.
According to a news release, the BLM maintains advisory councils across the West chartered under the Federal Advisory Committee Act and the Federal Policy and Land Management Act.
Each council consists of 10 to 15 members representing diverse interests in local communities.
“Resource Advisory Councils provide the BLM with vital feedback on current issues, concerns, and proposals, and enable us to engage local communities and stakeholders to improve our management of public lands by listening to diverse voices,” BLM Colorado State Director Doug Vilsack said in the release. “Our goal is to ensure that the membership of every RAC encompasses a wide variety of perspectives and backgrounds to guide our work as effectively as possible.”
People may nominate themselves or others for positions. Nominees must live in Colorado, and they will be reviewed based on their training, education and knowledge of the RAC’s geographic area. They also should demonstrate a commitment to consensus-building and collaborative decision-making.
Appointments to the councils will be made by the Interior secretary. Council members are appointed to three-year terms and may be reappointed. They generally attend two to four meetings a year, serving without salary but being reimbursed for travel and per-diem expenses.
Nominations are being sought to fill positions in these categories:
■ Category One: representatives of organizations associated with energy/mineral development; federal grazing permit holders; the timber industry; transportation or rights-of-way; off-highway vehicles users; and commercial and developed outdoor recreation.
■ Category Two: representatives of archaeological and historic organizations; dispersed recreation users; wild horse and burro organizations; and nationally or regionally recognized environmental organizations.
■ Category Three: representatives of state, county or local elected offices; Indian tribes located within or adjacent to the area for which the RAC is organized; academicians employed in natural resource management or natural sciences; employees of a state agency responsible for management of natural resources; and the public at large.