A draft environmental review by the Bureau of Land Management suggests that only minor impacts would result from transferring 17,231 acres of federal land and minerals and another 6,147 acres of mineral estate to Colorado to settle a federal debt dating back to the state’s founding in 1876.
The proposed transfer responds to a petition filed by the Colorado State Board of Land Commissioners to obtain BLM land and mineral estate in lieu of lands the state was entitled to but didn’t receive under its Statehood Act.
“The Enabling Act of 1875 … provided for the conveyance of federal lands to the state for the support of schools. If designated lands were unavailable for transfer at the time of statehood, the act provided for the transfer of alternative federal lands in compensation through a process referred to as ‘school-land indemnity selection,’” the recently released environmental assessment says.
Colorado was supposed to receive two sections per 36-square-mile township, but in some cases the federal government wasn't able to make good on that obligation, including due to lands being in Ute territory in western Colorado, or being a national forest or forest reserve.
The federal government owes the state about 9,000 acres, or their equivalent value. The BLM and state worked to identify acreage proposed for transfer matching the estimated value of what the ow-ed 9,000 acres are currently worth. The proposed properties are near or intermingled with state-owned lands in Bent, Chaffee, Custer, Dolores, Eagle, El Paso, Garfield, Grand, Huerfano, Jackson, Kiowa, Ouray, Park, Pueblo, Routt and Weld counties, the BLM says.
“It should be noted that all indemnity parcels have been identified as appropriate for disposal in their respective resource management plans, which indicate these lands are either isolated (i.e., no
public access) or have limited public value,” the environmental analysis says. “Thus, no impacts on hunting and other forms of recreation would occur on these lands as a result of their transfer to the State.”
Livestock grazing is currently permitted on most of the parcels in the proposal. The BLM said in a news release that if the transfer is approved, “grazing lessees and permittees may continue grazing under a state authorization and any conveyance to the state will be subject to rights-of-way granted by BLM.”
It added, “Oil and gas leases issued will remain in effect under the terms and conditions of the leases.”
The state land board funds schools from revenue such as from leases for land uses for oil and gas development, agricultural operations and recreation.
The environmental analysis estimates that the loss of federal Payment in Lieu of Taxes payments to affected counties would amount to less than 1% of PILT payments to them in the 2018 federal fiscal year. The losses would be 11% and 58% of PILT payments, respectively, in Pueblo and Kiowa counties, but still would represent less than 0.01% and 0.23% of their respective 2020 total revenue based on their adopted budgets, the analysis says.
The environmental analysis also considers impacts on things such as threatened and endangered species, and paleontological and cultural resources. It may be reviewed at https://go.usa.gov/xp8yU. Public comments on it are being accepted and must be received by May 14. The final environmental assessment is expected to be released this summer.
Comments may be submitted to the above link or mailed to the Bureau of Land Management, attn: Bruce Krickbaum, 2465 South Townsend Ave., Montrose, CO 81401.