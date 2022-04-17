The Interior Department says that the Bureau of Land Management is resuming oil and gas leasing, but at a higher royalty rate that provides a fair return for American taxpayers.
The move was criticized Friday by industry representatives for its potential impacts on domestic energy production and prices, and by activist groups who pointed to President Biden’s campaign promise to end new oil and gas leasing.
The Interior Department on Friday said in a news release that the BLM will issue sale notices and final environmental assessments Monday “for significantly reformed onshore lease sales that prioritize the American people’s interests in public lands” and address deficiencies in the federal oil and gas leasing program.
Assessing potentially available and eligible acreage in Colorado and other states, the BLM analyzed 646 parcels on roughly 733,000 acres that had been previously nominated for leasing by energy companies.
“As a result of robust environmental review, engagement with Tribes and communities, and prioritizing the American people’s broad interests in public lands, the final sale notices will offer approximately 173 parcels on roughly 144,000 acres, an 80 percent reduction from the acreage originally nominated,” the Interior Department said in its release.
It also said the lease sales will incorporate many recommendations in an Interior report released in November on the oil and gas program. These include ensuring tribal consultation and broad community input, reliance on the best available science including analysis of greenhouse gas emissions, “and a first-ever increase in the royalty rate for new competitive leases to 18.75 percent, to ensure fair return for the American taxpayer and on par with rates charged by states and private landowners,” Interior said.
The current BLM royalty rate is 12.5%.
Interior said the Interior secretary has broad authority to determine lands eligible and available for leasing, and the government is focusing on leasing parcels near existing infrastructure such as natural gas gathering lines to reduce gas venting and flaring, and avoiding important wildlife habitat and migration corridors.
Said Chelsie Miera, executive director of the West Slope Colorado Oil and Gas Association, “I just think the timing (of the announcement) is tone deaf. As we’re even hearing from the Biden administration that the urge is to produce more (energy) both for us and for our friends abroad, making it much more cumbersome, more burdensome and more costly to produce seems counter to that.”
More than a dozen conservation and citizen groups joined in a news release criticizing the administration’s action.
Natasha Léger, executive director of Citizens for a Healthy Community in Paonia, said in the release, “Between extreme drought, the shrinking of the Colorado River, and now urban wildfires in the winter, how much more death, destruction and devastation do we have to see before this administration takes action? It’s time for climate leadership and to stop leasing our public lands for oil and gas development.”
The Western Energy Alliance is arguing in court that the BLM has been violating the law by not holding quarterly lease sales.
“While we’re glad to see BLM is finally going to announce a sale, the extreme reduction of acreage by 80%, after a year and a quarter without a single sale, is unwarranted and does nothing to show that the administration takes high energy prices seriously,” Kathleen Sgamma, president of the Western Energy Alliance, said.
She said raising the royalty rate “increases the costs of production on federal lands, which already carry a higher cost than nonfederal lands.”