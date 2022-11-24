Elk are opportunistic grazers and are able to digest a wide range of vegetation. Forage on winter ranges is less nutricious than the fresh green growth of spring and summer and as snows retreat, elk move toward the high country.
Elk are opportunistic grazers and are able to digest a wide range of vegetation. Forage on winter ranges is less nutricious than the fresh green growth of spring and summer and as snows retreat, elk move toward the high country.
The Bureau of Land Management is seeking to better protect habitat connectivity important for wildlife migration in an initiative designed to support similar efforts by other entities, including the state of Colorado.
The agency recently released a new policy aimed at protecting connections between habitats for not just land-based animals, but fish and native plants.
The policy consists of guidance provided to state BLM offices to assess areas of habitat connectivity and conduct planning, management actions, and conservation and restoration efforts to help keep those areas intact and healthy. The policy doesn’t affect private land, and the BLM said it isn’t designating connectivity corridors under its action, and it doesn’t intend to do so.
“This ties into work we are already undertaking with states, Tribes, conservation groups, federal agencies and others to make sure wildlife has room to roam well into the future,” BLM Director Tracy Stone-Manning said in a news release. “The BLM looks forward to continuing and expanding these collaborations on behalf of win-wins for wildlife, natural resources, and people.”
The policy follows an initiative the agency launched earlier this year to revise its management plans in Colorado as they pertain to oil and gas development in an effort to try to better protect seasonal migration corridors and other habitat for big game. That initiative helps comply with a 2018 order by the Interior secretary at the time, Ryan Zinke, that focused on protecting, restoring and improving priority big-game winter range and migration corridor habitat. In 2019, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis issued an order with the same goal, and the state Department of Natural Resources released a report on the issue that encouraged the BLM to adopt recommendations for managing land use in important big-game habitat.
The BLM’s effort to revise its management plans in Colorado also complies with a settlement agreement over a lawsuit brought by the state challenging the BLM’s approval of its resource management plan for the Uncompahgre Field Office. The state had argued the plan ran counter to the state’s goals for protecting sensitive habitat for big game and other wildlife.
The BLM said its new policy supports executive orders by governors in Colorado, Nevada and Wyoming.
Polis said in the BLM’s release, “Our iconic public lands and wildlife in Colorado are a treasure of the West so I appreciate that the Bureau of Land Management will continue to support biodiversity and resilience on federal lands.”
The policy says that the BLM long has worked on habitat management, but management of connections between and within priority habitat for both migratory and nonmigratory species “has, in some cases, received less attention and, with increasing habitat fragmentation and degradation, maintaining habitat integrity and connectivity has become a significant need.”
It outlined strategies it could pursue with partners that could include removing barriers to movement such as hazardous fences, and installing wildlife-friendly fencing, wildlife crossings and improvements to fish passages.
Among other measures it points to are installing highway signs to reduce vehicle-wildlife collisions, developing and locating water sources and other features in a manner that encourages wildlife to use suitable habitat, making land acquisitions that support connectivity, and addressing impacts from fire, drought and invasive species.
“Great to see @BLMNational prioritize protections for wildlife corridors and habitat!” the Colorado Wildlands Project said in a tweet after the agency’s announcement.
Several other environmental groups also praised the policy. One of them, the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership, has called for public land management plans to be updated to conserve big-game migration corridors and the seasonal habitats they connect. TRCP says those plans should make use of new science developed by state wildlife agencies pinpointing where and how animals move across and use lands throughout the year.
The BLM’s new policy “indicates the agency is prioritizing and creating forward momentum on one of the issues that matters most to sportsmen and sportswomen,” Whit Fosburgh, the group’s president and CEO, said in a news release.