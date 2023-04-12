The Bureau of Land Management is advising the public to take extra care during this spring runoff season on area streams, particularly on the east side of the Uncompahgre Plateau, due to especially high flows expected due to heavy snowpack.
The agency said in a news release that the flows could make recreation more hazardous, and is advising people to avoid crossing fast-moving waters in flood-prone areas such as Spring Creek, Dry Creek, Roubideau Canyon and Escalante Canyon. It says that perhaps the greatest safety concern is the Escalante Potholes area, which is about 12 miles up Escalante Canyon in the Dominguez-Escalante National Conservation Area and has been the site of drowning deaths in past years.
Natural Resources Conservation Service data on Tuesday showed that snowpack levels at Columbine Pass on the Uncompahgre Plateau were more than three time their normal for this time of year, when Colorado snowpack levels typically peak. Snow on the pass currently held about 46 inches of water on Tuesday, compared to 14.4 inches normally for that date. Snow is almost 100 inches deep there.
BLM Uncompahgre Field Office Hydrologist Jedd Sondergard said in the BLM release, “For creeks coming off the Uncompahgre Plateau, flow typically peaks around May 1 — about a month sooner than rivers like the Gunnison and San Miguel. I expect we could see high flows beginning the middle of April and lasting through the end of May, depending on how fast it warms up.”
The BLM said that during spring runoff, the Escalante Potholes provides unique recreational opportunities, with extreme kayakers drawn to rapids that reach up to Class V+ in difficulty, based on a rating system that tops out at Class VI. But it said hidden currents in the pothole formations can hold a person underwater regardless of their strength or swimming ability.
A Delta man died in June 2017 at the Potholes after jumping into them. In June 2014, a Montrose teen died when he was pulled underwater by the heavy current after jumping in to successfully save another teenager who had fallen into the water. According to Daily Sentinel reporting at the time, that had been the first death in the area in a decade.
Another dangerous potholes area is on the Little Dolores River in Glade Park.
Sentinel archives indicate a Grand Junction man drowned in June 2010 after jumping from a ledge into them. In May 2016 a Colorado Mesa University football player was swept away by a current and died there.
The BLM said most drowning deaths at the Escalante Potholes have been related to jumping or diving into them, which is prohibited.
“The Escalante Potholes could remain hazardous for a longer period this year,” Amber Koski, manager of the Dominguez-Escalante National Conservation Area, said in the release. “Tricky hydraulics coupled with young people nearing the end of the school year can make for a dangerous situation.”
Kiosks and signage at the three-acre site warn visitors of the dangerous conditions, the BLM said, and it and the Delta County Sheriff’s Office try to coordinate patrols to increase public safety.