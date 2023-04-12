The Bureau of Land Management is advising the public to take extra care during this spring runoff season on area streams, particularly on the east side of the Uncompahgre Plateau, due to especially high flows expected due to heavy snowpack.

The agency said in a news release that the flows could make recreation more hazardous, and is advising people to avoid crossing fast-moving waters in flood-prone areas such as Spring Creek, Dry Creek, Roubideau Canyon and Escalante Canyon. It says that perhaps the greatest safety concern is the Escalante Potholes area, which is about 12 miles up Escalante Canyon in the Dominguez-Escalante National Conservation Area and has been the site of drowning deaths in past years.