BLM wraps up its largest-ever horse gather in state

The Bureau of Land Management has ended its wild-horse removal operation in Rio Blanco County, which was the largest gather ever carried out by the agency in Colorado and was conducted mostly with the help of a helicopter.
The agency, working with a contractor, rounded up 867 animals, and has shipped 761 of them to a holding facility in Utah.
"We're very pleased with the operation that we conducted," said Bill Mills, manager of the BLM's White River Field Office.
He noted that no horses were critically injured due to the operation. The BLM tries to limit critical injuries for such undertakings to 1% or less of the animals gathered.
The agency issued a $559,000 contract to have a company use a helicopter to round up horses from the air starting in mid-July, after the BLM trapped 18 animals using water/food as bait in previous weeks. It is seeking to reduce the population of the Piceance-East Douglas herd southeast of Rangely and west/southwest of Meeker, which it estimates had reached nearly 1,400 as of last year. It says the appropriate population level for the 190,000-acre herd management area is 135-235 horses, when accounting for factors such as reliance on the area by wildlife and livestock.
The agency had planned to round up as many as 1,050 animals and ship up to 750 to a facility in Axtell, Utah, while treating another 200 with temporary fertility-control drugs. BLM spokesman Eric Coulter said it's now looking like about 53 mares will receive the treatments before being released in about 30 days. The treatment requires two doses administered a month apart from each other, and typically provides fertility control lasting about two years, he said.
The treatments are provided only to females, and on Monday the BLM released 41 captured stallions back onto the range. Working with the Piceance Mustangs nonprofit group, the BLM considers factors such as genetic diversity and body structure in determining what horses to return to the range.
While the agency could have rounded up more horses, it was facing factors such as supply-chain issues in accessing fertility-control drugs. Mills said the BLM also didn't want to collect any more foals, putting them at unnecessary risk. The operation has resulted in 166 foals being gathered and sent 163 to Utah.
The BLM moved up the operation from September to mid-summer due to concerns about the poor health of some of the horses this spring. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Lafayette, and some wild-horse activists had objected to the undertaking, raising concerns about things such as running young foals in hot temperatures. The BLM says the highest temperature during the operation was 92 degrees.
Six animals died during the operation, but the BLM says all of those cases involved euthanization of animals with pre-existing/chronic conditions, such as leg problems, that would have made it unlikely that they could have lived a healthy life on the range.
The roundup operation included an incident last week in which some horses accidentally were driven into a fence, which caused at least two to tumble and resulted in minor injuries to one of them. Coulter said the agency assesses trap site locations to look for hazards, but the incident involved an old fence that had half fallen down and was hidden in sagebrush.
Plans to conduct the Rio Blanco County operation became more controversial after some 145 horses the BLM had rounded up last year from an area west of Colorado Highway 139 near the Utah border died in a holding facility in Cañon City. The horses died following an outbreak of equine influenza, and many of the horses from that roundup last year hadn't yet received influenza vaccinations.
At the request of Polis, the State Veterinarian's Office was allowed more access than the public is provided on the scene to monitor the Rio Blanco County operation.
"At the Governor’s urging, the State Veterinarian was able to confirm details of incidents and outcomes during the roundup," Polis spokeswoman Melissa Dworkin said in an email. "The incidents that did occur remain troubling and an example of why the Governor remains motivated to work towards better longer-term systems that avoid these types of roundups in the future.
"Throughout the Governor’s work to protect these iconic horses, it's clear that ensuring enough qualified staff are available to conduct darting for fertility control is the major gap that allows for overpopulation and the position by BLM that roundups must occur. We hope BLM recognizes these systematic challenges, and recurring cycle, and know they are already investing more in prevention. However, the Governor and administration want to do what we can to position Colorado as a leader in this space, support local friend groups, and explore other opportunities to ensure an effective fertility control system, and avoid future large roundups."
The BLM's goal is to reduce the Piceance-East Douglas herd to a size where its population can be maintained through administration of fertility controls through means such as darting, and any gather operations can be limited to use of bait.
Coulter said the BLM already is doing a lot of fertility control work in Colorado, involving both BLM employees and volunteers. Mills said the White River Field Office has trained its firefighters to dart horses at the end of the firefighting season.
He said whether another helicopter roundup will be needed for the Piceance-East Douglas herd will depend on the results of aerial population survey work the agency is hoping to have conducted this fall or winter.
Working in part with Piceance Mustangs, the BLM hopes to adopt out some of the removed horses in western Colorado, including through an event tentatively planned for November in Grand Junction, and through next year's Meeker Makeover event, in Meeker, in which trainers compete to train wild horses that are then adopted out.