BLM wraps up its largest-ever horse gather in state

  • Updated
The Bureau of Land Management has ended its wild-horse removal operation in Rio Blanco County, which was the largest gather ever carried out by the agency in Colorado and was conducted mostly with the help of a helicopter.

The agency, working with a contractor, rounded up 867 animals, and has shipped 761 of them to a holding facility in Utah.

Horse roundup (copy)

“Though rare, injuries are a possibility when gathering and handling wild horses,” the Bureau of Land Management says. “The BLM takes great caution ... to minimize the risk.” Five deaths of horses have been reported.

