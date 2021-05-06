An Amtrak train struck a trailer at a road crossing between Palisade and Clifton Wednesday afternoon.
Clifton Fire, Mesa County Sheriff’s Department and Colorado State Patrol responded to the incident just before 1 p.m. on Wednesday.
The train had struck a work trailer that was being pulled by a truck at the time of the collision, Clifton Fire Chief Charles Balke said.
The crossing, near 33 3/4 Road and U.S. Highway 6, does not have a crossbar that lowers when a train is approaching like most of the road crossings in that area, Balke said.
However, he said he did not know the circumstances that led to the train striking the trailer.
There were no injuries from the collision.
Union Pacific Railroad personnel took control of the clean-up efforts after the local agencies responded to the scene.