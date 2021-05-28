Joshua Nieves, who is accused of attempting to blow up a trailer during an argument with a female victim, pleaded not guilty at a hearing Thursday morning.
Nieves was visiting a mobile home on 27¼ Road on May 12 to help the victim move when an argument ensued, according to the arrest affidavit. The argument escalated and Nieves allegedly took a cattle prod that was at the residence and shocked the victim several times.
He allegedly opened a propane tank and lit paper on fire in an attempt to blow up the trailer.
Nieves was charged with attempted murder in the second degree, first-degree arson, assault, domestic violence, obstructing a peace officer, violating a restraining order and criminal mischief.
A preliminary hearing in the case has been set for June 17 and a trial is scheduled for Nov. 29.
HOMICIDE
The Grand Junction man who told police he had been having strange visions prior to killing a man in April appeared in court Thursday.
Cody Hodge, 29, allegedly shot and killed John Mall, 68, outside a mobile home in Clifton at 12:40 a.m.
Hodge was staying in the mobile home, which belonged to a relative, along with several others who witnessed the crime, according to the arrest affidavit.
Mall had been socializing with two other people staying in the home that night. When Mall left the home, Hodge allegedly went outside and shot him multiple times with a rifle.
Hodge was charged with second-degree murder, as well as possession of a weapon by a previous offender and prohibited use of a weapon. His next court appearance is set for July 1.
VEHICULAR HOMICIDE
The Texas man, charged with vehicular homicide after a collision in Fruita last summer, made his first appearance in court Thursday for a formal filing of the charges against him.
Henry Fischer, 54 of China Springs, Texas, was driving north on 19 Road in a pickup about 7 p.m. on Aug. 18, 2020. He allegedly ran a stop sign at K Road. A motorcyclist driving on K Road, who did not have a stop sign, struck the side of the vehicle. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Fischer denied having anything to drink, but analysis by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation stated that his blood alcohol level at the time of the crash was 0.092 — over the legal limit of 0.08.
Police also analyzed data from the vehicle’s electronic data recorder, which allegedly showed that Fischer’s vehicle did not slow down in the five seconds prior to the crash, indicating he had not stopped at the stop sign.
Fischer was charged with vehicular homicide while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, child abuse, DUI and failing to stop at a stop sign. His next court appearance is scheduled for June 28.