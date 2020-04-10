$50K bond in assault case
Albert Atencio, 53, is accused of first-degree sexual assault against an at-risk person and received a $50,000 cash-only bond from Mesa County Court this week.
Atencio’s wife of 25 years told police she saw Atencio sexually assault another man in their home, according to the arrest affidavit.
Atencio reportedly denied the allegations and said he didn’t know what his wife saw.
Man sentenced in burglary
Nicholas Sisson, 21, was sentenced to 10 years probation and 90 days of jail as a condition of probation in Mesa County Court this week. The restitution in the case was left open for 91 days to finalize the exact number with the judge, but 21st Judicial District Attorney Dan Rubinstein said it was reported to the court to be around $120,000.
Sisson was arrested in a Mesa County Sheriff’s Office burglary investigation in which approximately $60,000 in cash, more than $50,000 in jewelry and multiple firearms were stolen from a home in Grand Junction in June.
Rubinstein said his office asked for prison time at the sentencing hearing.
Chase preceded fatal crash
The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office released new information on a fatal crash that occurred during an investigation on Sunday morning, saying deputies were pursuing the stolen vehicle when it crashed.
In an updated news release, the Sheriff’s Office said an initial report that the crash happened before deputies had a chance to return to their patrol vehicles was incorrect.
The crash investigation is being conducted by the Grand Junction Police Department.
The Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a stolen vehicle around 6 a.m. on Sunday and later spotted the vehicle at a local gas station, according to the initial press release.
The driver of the stolen vehicle fled at a high rate of speed before the vehicle rolled and the driver was ejected at Interstate 70 Business Loop and North Avenue.
The male driver died at a local hospital later that day.
In a news release sent out on Wednesday, Mesa County Coroner Victor Yahn identified a 12-year-old Grand Junction resident as the individual who died in the crash.