A 37-year-old man faces charges of assaulting a police officer after police say he stuck a lit cigarette in an officer’s ear when the officer tried to detain him.
The incident occurred around 11 p.m., after Grand Junction police responded to a Citadel Security employee who said a man refused to leave Lincoln Park.
When officers arrived they found Randy Toney, 37, who was smoking a cigarette. He had his other hand in his pocket and refused to remove it when officers instructed him to do so, according to the arrest affidavit. Officers attempted to detain Toney for not removing his hand from his pocket, citing officer safety, when Toney reportedly struck one officer in the head and stuck the cigarette in the officer’s ear.
Toney is charged with second-degree assault on a police officer, second-degree criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct, among other charges.
For man, charges stack up
Jacob Pierce, 26, has been charged in connection with a kidnapping, several thefts and eluding police in November and December of 2020.
Pierce had active warrants out following a theft from the Rimrock Walmart on Nov. 6, theft from a vehicle on Dec. 1 and for a kidnapping on Dec. 5, according to the arrest affidavits. Pierce was observed having an altercation with the victim at a McDonalds in which he allegedly dragged the victim across the parking lot and into his car.
On Dec. 11, police identified Pierce’s vehicle and attempted to pull him over.
He eluded officers who pursued him on Patterson Road between Seventh Street and First Street traveling around 80 mph in a 35 mph zone, according to police.
He eventually lost control of the vehicle and ran away.
He has been charged with second-degree kidnapping, three counts of first-degree criminal trespass of an automobile, vehicular eluding, parole violation and obstructing a peace office, among other charges.
DUI, eluding is alleged
Edward Colbert, 40, has been charged with DUI in connection with a Jan. 23 incident in which he eluded police in Fruita.
Police responded to a REDDI (Report Every Drunk Driver Immediately) report in Fruita around 5:20 p.m. Colbert led police on a chase through Fruita with witnesses stating he was traveling around 100 mph near Aspen Street.
Colbert eventually crashed his vehicle into a fire hydrant. He was charged with vehicular eluding, criminal mischief, DUI and reckless driving, among other charges.