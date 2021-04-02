Carl Reynolds Jr., 42, of Clifton, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with sexual assault, second- and third-degree assault, obstruction of a telephone and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.
The sexual assault followed a physical assault in which Reynold knocked the victim unconscious, according to the affidavit.
Two area residents are facing charges related to possession of explosives or an incendiary device.
On Monday, Mesa County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call on Orchard Avenue of reports that residents were possibly making a toxic substance by mixing chemicals.
Deputies contacted Robert Blagg, 33, and Sharma Roberts, 44, who lived in an apartment in the area and found three bottles containing an unknown substance. Residents in the area were told to close windows and stay inside.
The Grand Junction Fire Department Hazmat Team was called to assist and ultimately determined the area was safe.
Blagg and Roberts were charged with Possession Use or Removal of Explosives or Incendiary Devices/Possession of Components Thereof.
The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is working with federal partners on this investigation.
The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying two males believed to have used stolen credit cards at a local business.
The credit cards were stolen from a car parked at the Kodel Canyon trail head on March 19.
Deputies obtained surveillance footage from Best Buy where the stolen cards were used to purchase more than $4,000 worth of items. Investigators are looking to identify the two adult males seen in the video.
If you have information about the identity of these individuals or this crime, the Sheriff’s Office is asking you to submit a tip on its website or contact Mesa County Crime Stoppers.
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a stolen van and are asking for the public’s help to identify a person seen in surveillance video.
The white 2006 Ford E150 Van with a license plate of BKK-U63 was stolen on the evening of March 24 in the parking lot of Dos Hombres in Clifton. Multiple items were inside the van, including debit and credit cards belonging to the victim that were later used in Utah.
It is unknown if the van was taken to Utah.
It appeared there was only one suspect involved when the vehicle was stolen.
If you have any information regarding the identity of the person seen in the surveillance video or information about this crime, the sheriff’s office is asking you to submit a tip on its website or contact Mesa County Crime Stoppers.