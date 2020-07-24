Search and rescue teams with Mesa County Sheriff's Office found Grand Junction man Conrad Earnest's body in Glade Park on Friday morning. He was reported missing at 8 a.m, and friends of Earnest assisted the MCSO in the search late into the evening on Thursday.
The reporting party said they had not seen or spoken to Earnest since July 19, according to the GJPD.
His body was found the Miracle Rock hiking trail just after 10:30 a.m. this morning.
The Mesa County Coroner’s Office is will be responsible for determining the cause and manner of death.
The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating this as an unattended death. Nothing suspicious is suspected at this time.
MAN ARRESTED IN JUNE STABBING
Luis White, 40, is accused of first-degree assault and aggravated robbery and received a $50,000 cash-only bond from Mesa County Court on Friday.
A witness reported that a man had been stabbed in the area of 28 ½ Road and Mesa Avenue on June 20 at around 3:45 p.m.
When police arrived the man was vomiting and had multiple stab wounds in his right abdomen and upper back, according to the arrest affidavit.
The victim told police he was stabbed outside Columbine Park after trying to run from three male subjects. He said he went to the park that day to purchase methamphetamine.
The victim said one of the men caught him and stabbed him because he believed he was a sex offender, according to the arrest affidavit.
White was identified in a photo lineup by the victim and a witness.
18-YEAR-OLD CHARGED WITH AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
Steven Briseno, 18, is accused of aggravated robbery and possession of weapons by a previous offender and received a $25,000 cash-only bond on Friday.
Grand Junction Police Department officers responded to an injured man in the area of 1200 Bunting Avenue at around 2:20 a.m. on Thursday.
The injured man was holding a machete when officers arrived and dropped it when ordered to, according to the arrest affidavit. He said he had the machete for protection.
The man told the officers that he had a gun pointed at him and was dragged by a vehicle in a nearby alley. The victim said he went to the alley to purchase an item he found from a buyer he found on Facebook.
The victim told police the apparent seller attempted to rip him off and drive away. When the victim attempted to get into the car to retrieve his money, he allegedly dragged 30 feet and a person in the backseat pointed a gun at him before he let go.
In a conversation with police, Briseno said told the victim to get out of the car that day, but never used a firearm.
GJPD detained the driver believed to be involved in the incident, who is a minor and thus their name is protected under privacy laws.