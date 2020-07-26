Pair arrested on drug charge
Joseph Gallegos Jr., 45, and Joseph Gallegos III, 27, are accused of drug distribution and weapon possession and both received $25,000 cash surety bonds on Friday.
A Colorado State Patrol vehicle was driving eastbound down Interstate 70 and observed a car drive onto the center hash marks twice and pulled it over.
In a conversation with the trooper, the driver, Gallegos Jr., reportedly told him that he had been arrested for “everything,” according to the arrest affidavit.
During a canine search of the vehicle, three loaded weapons were allegedly found along with 21 grams of mushrooms.
Meth possession alleged
Amy Hill, 43, and Jessica Hill, 32, are accused of drug possession and importation and both received $50,000 cash surety bonds on Friday.
A Colorado State patrol trooper followed a vehicle bearing California plates and observed it drive outside its lane, according to the arrest affidavit.
The driver, Amy Hill, said they were on a road trip.
During a probable cause search of the vehicle, bundles of cash were found along with 4.5 pounds of methamphetamine.
Vehicular assault reported
Christine Hall, 57, is accused of first-degree assault, vehicular assault and domestic violence and received a $10,000 cash-only bond on Friday.
Hall is accused of intentionally hitting her boyfriend with her car. Hall, who is married to someone else, told police that the victim threw himself onto her car after the two got into an argument, according to the arrest affidavit.
At her arraignment hearing, 21st Judicial District Assistant District Attorney Rich Tuttle said three independent witnesses said she intentionally hit the victim with her vehicle, causing him to break his wrist.