A birthday party in Fruita ended with charges for two men after an argument led to an exchange of gunfire.
Garrett Green, 22, and Kenneth Lane, 22, both were charged with assault with a deadly weapon in the second-degree resulting in injury, as well as felony menacing, prohibited use of weapons, illegal discharge of a firearm and reckless endangerment.
Fruita police responded to a report of an argument near a local park and reports of gunshots just before 1 a.m. Friday. Green also went to the station to alert police of the shooting.
Both Green and Lane gave statements to the police and said that they had been drinking heavily all night. It was Green’s birthday on Thursday.
A verbal argument broke out, which became physical. Lane told Green and another person to leave his residence.
They refused. Green told police Lane then pointed a shotgun at him and the other person. Lane said he did not show them the shotgun, but rather placed it near the front door.
Lane told police that the altercation continued outside. He followed Green down the road with a metal baseball bat, but he threw it to the ground. All the parties returned to the residence and Green got into his truck to leave.
Green told police that Lane came out of the house with something in his hand, which he believed was the shotgun.
Green said he used his own shotgun and fired twice at Lane, grazing him. Lane returned fire and struck Green’s truck in the driver’s side rear window as he drove away.
The police noted in the affidavit that the incident occurred at a trailer park where other residences were in close proximity.
Robbery and eluding
A Grand Junction woman has been charged with multiple crimes, including robbery and resisting arrest after she allegedly stole from a gas station and drove away from police.
Mesa County Sheriff Deputies responded to a call from a Circle K gas station off 32 Road in Clifton where a woman had allegedly taken something off the shelf and told a worker that she would kill them if they called the police. She then drove away from the store.
A Colorado Parks and Wildlife officer located the vehicle traveling south on 32 Road and attempted to make a traffic stop, but the driver did not pull over. A deputy traveling north on 32 Road radioed that the driver had tried to go “head on” with him.
Deputies also found Psilocybin mushrooms in a container that the driver allegedly threw from the vehicle during the pursuit.
Eventually deputies brought the vehicle to a stop using a pursuit intervention technique (PIT) maneuver, which spun the car 180 degrees before it came to rest.
The driver put her hands up, but did not follow commands to leave the vehicle, according to the arrest affidavit.
Later, when she did leave the vehicle, she did not respond to commands to lay on the ground and a deputy used a taser to incapacitate her and she was placed under arrest.
Sabrina Baker, 35, was charged with aggravated robbery, first degree assault on a peace officer threatening with a deadly weapon, possession of a controlled substance, shoplifting and resisting arrest among other charges.