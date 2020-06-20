Horse hurt in wreck
Grand Junction firefighters, along with several individuals in the nearby area, assisted in clearing a wreck of a truck towing a horse trailer on Friday afternoon.
The driver was taken to a local hospital. After an emergency response from Amigo Animal Clinic, crews were able to remove the horse to receive medical attention, according to the Fire Department.
Several individuals in the community assisted fire crews in their efforts, including tow truck drivers and nearby residents. They provided hay bales to prevent water from flooding the trailer and a second trailer for moving the horse, the Fire Department reported.
Lower Valley Fire Protection District, Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado State Patrol and Mesa County Government Road and Bridge responded to the accident.
Shoplifting investigated
Crime Stoppers of Mesa County is asking the public’s help in identifying a theft suspect.
A surveillance camera captured a man allegedly stealing a pair of Air Jordan shoes from a residence in the 2900 block of Hermosa Court, according to the press release.
The shoes were reportedly worth more than $200.
The man is said to have short dark hair, is approximately 20 to 35 years old with a mustache and goatee and was last seen in brown cargo shorts with a red T-shirt.
He was also seen entering a gold Dodge Caravan-type vehicle.
Photos of the suspect can be viewed at www.241stop.com or Crime Stoppers of Mesa County Facebook page.
Scam suspect arrested
Dustin Mincheski, 51, is accused of theft, cybercrime and forgery and received a $35,000 cash or surety bond in Mesa County Court on Friday.
A Mesa County business was victim of a business email compromise, which caused a wire transfer of more than $250,000 to be wired to a fraudulent account, according to the arrest affidavit.
Some funds were successfully frozen by the banks and law enforcement, “but not before the fraudster had taken nearly $150,000,” the affidavit said.
Through the investigation, law enforcement learned the fraudster had breached the victim’s email account and had been intercepting all their incoming and outgoing emails.
Everything on emails between the victim and the fraudster were the same as the emails with the victim and the financial loan institution, except for the banking information at the bottom.
Law enforcement traced the banking information to Mincheski and he was found to be divorced and living with his parents in Illinois, the affidavit said.
He told police he was involved in a romance scam and had sent approximately $1.2 million to a subject and her attorney using gift cards and iPhones.