Fugitive Omar Briceno-Quijano, one of 13 individuals charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and heroin in and around Montrose, was found by the U.S. marshals in Los Mochis, a city in the state of Sinaloa in Mexico. Briceno was charged in January 2020. The day before arrests were made, he reportedly left Colorado.
“As the old saying goes, the long arm of the law will eventually find you if you are a fugitive on the run,” United States Attorney Jason R. Dunn said. “Thanks to the great work of the United States Marshal Service, we will find them even if they try and hide in another country.”
After about eight months on the run, Briceno-Quijano was found in Mexico and then, on Sept. 23, 2020, flown on a commercial flight to Houston, where he made his initial appearance in this case, according to Dunn. He was then remanded into custody and ordered to be returned to Colorado where proceedings will continue.
This investigation was conducted by the Denver Division of the DEA, the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office, and the Montrose Police Department, as well as representatives from the 7th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.
Arrest in machete attack
Thomas Brown, 52, is accused of first-degree assault and received a $25,000 cash-only bond on Monday.
The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home on the 500 block of Placer Drive for a stabbing victim at 1 a.m on Friday. The victim was bleeding from the neck and was reportedly assaulted by Brown with a machete, according to the arrest affidavit.
When deputies arrived they found the victim sitting with a towel on his neck and another individual applying pressure to a wound.
Brown was reportedly uncooperative and had to be detained in handcuffs in order for EMS to provide medical care.
Brown was later contacted by police and said that he had been assaulted, the affidavit said.
At his arraignment hearing, Mesa County Court Judge Michael Grattan said Brown and the victim had been in his courtroom several times before.
Twenty-first Judicial District Chief Deputy Trish Mahre said habitual criminal charges were possible in the case, and his past criminal history included 35 instances of failure to appear, one in the last five years, and significant prison time over the years.
Man charged in car fire
Dustin Foraker, 39, is accused of DUI, reckless driving, resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer and received a $25,000 cash-only bond from Mesa County Court.
Grand Junction Police Department officers were dispatched to Orchard Mesa Middle School at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22 for a report of a vehicle fire and people nearby yelling for help.
The vehicle had been seen driving erratically in the parking lot, according to the arrest affidavit.
When officers arrived they saw a car on fire and the driver, Foraker, was reportedly slurring his words and uncooperative.
After arguing with police, Foraker allegedly lunged at one of the officers, who struck him in the leg and placed him in a hammer takedown. The takedown didn’t work and the other officers struck Foraker in the leg several times.
Foraker was ultimately taken into custody after being tasered twice, the arrest affidavit said.
Witnesses said that they heard tires squealing and smelled burning tires.