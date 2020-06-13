Crash victim identified
The Mesa County Coroner’s Office has identified Jeffrey Morris, 61, of Grand Junction, as the man who died in a motorcycle crash in Grand Junction on Wednesday afternoon.
Morris’s motorcycle collided with a vehicle on Fourth Street and Ute Avenue. The cause of death was determined to be from blunt-force injuries and the death is considered an accident, according to the Mesa County Coroner’s Office.
He was not wearing a helmet at the time and a toxicology report is pending. The Grand Junction Police Department is overseeing the crash investigation.
Man found atop semi
died of blunt-force trauma
The man whose body was found atop a semi-trailer by a U.S. Postal Service employee died of multiple blunt-force injuries, the Wheat Ridge Police Department said Friday morning.
The manner of death is still under investigation, although it does not appear to be suspicious, Wheat Ridge police said.
The man was identified as Vincent Sager, 20, of Denver.
A toxicology report and the results of further investigations are still pending.
According to Wheat Ridge police, it is believed Sager died when he struck the semi-trailer while in Wheat Ridge.
The driver of the truck told investigators he heard a loud noise when driving under an overpass in Wheat Ridge, then continued on his drive between Kansas and Glenwood Springs. The trailer was transferred to a truck bound for Grand Junction, where the body was discovered.
Delta fire nearly contained
The Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control announced on Friday at around 10:40 a.m. that the Squirrel Rock Fire was approximately 50% contained as firefighters hoped to have it 100% contained by the end of the day.
Evacuation orders were issued near the fire on Thursday evening and residents were allowed to return at around 10 p.m.
The public is asked to avoid the Brimstone Road and High Park Road area while firefighting efforts continue.