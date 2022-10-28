A house fire in the 2000 block of Aspen Street on Wednesday has displaced four residents and also resulted in a minor injury to a responding firefighter.
The Grand Junction Fire Department responded to the blaze around 4:30 p.m. and found three animals unharmed that had escaped via a pet door. The residents of the house were not home at the time, according to a release from the fire department.
In the process of containing the fire, one firefighter sustained minor injuries, according to the release, and was transported to a hospital.
Remains found in lake, again
LAS VEGAS — Divers have found more human remains at drought-stricken Lake Mead near Las Vegas, authorities said Thursday.
A National Park Service dive team confirmed Oct. 18 that a bone found a day earlier at Callville Bay was part of “human skeletal remains” on the Nevada side of the Colorado River reservoir behind Hoover Dam, according to a statement from the Lake Mead National Recreation Area.
“At this time, no foul play is suspected,” the statement said, and the Clark County coroner’s office in Las Vegas was working to confirm the identity of the dead person.
The discovery marked at least the sixth time since early May that remains identified as human have been discovered in shallow water or on the dramatically receding shore of the lake. The water level has dropped more than 180 feet since the lake was full in 1983, putting it at less than 27% full today.