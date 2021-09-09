Armani Andrews, who was driving, and Tam Nguyen were stopped by Colorado State Patrol in the afternoon on Sept. 1 around milepost 22 on Interstate 70 for following too closely. Andrews was from California and traveling in a rental car to Missouri, according to the affidavit.
During the stop Andrews told police he was traveling due to the death of his father. He appeared more nervous than would be expected for a routine stop, according to police.
The officer asked Andrews and Nguyen if there was marijuana in the car. They said they had a small amount for personal use that was purchased in Colorado. However, the officer noted in the affidavit that he first saw the car near milepost 8, before there were any marijuana retail stores.
The officer requested to search the trunk. The two were reluctant at first, but later agreed to show him. According to the affidavit the officer observed a small amount of marijuana and a large plastic box that was locked with two locks.
Nguyen told the officer he didn’t know what was in the box. Andrews admitted there was a large amount of marijuana in it. The officer opened the box and discovered the drugs.
The two men have been charged with felonies including possession of a schedule I/II drug with intent to distribute and importing a schedule I/II substance.
Arrest after car chase
Nathan Martinez of Grand Junction was arrested over the weekend on five active warrants and several charges related to a car chase.
Around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, a car did not pull over when a Mesa County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted to make a traffic stop.
Police said the driver ran several stop signs and red lights, and was driving recklessly.
The vehicle was ultimately stopped by a deputy using a tactical vehicle intervention maneuver near C and 32 Road.
The driver of the vehicle, identified as Martinez, was arrested on numerous charges, including two counts of vehicular eluding, possession of a schedule I/II drug with the intent to distribute, reckless driving, reckless endangerment and resisting arrest among other charges.
A female passenger, identified as Kendra Larabee, was released with a summons for being in possession of suspected methamphetamine.
A second female passenger was detained but ultimately released. All three were evaluated by on-scene paramedics and released.
Martinez was booked into the Mesa County Detention Facility.