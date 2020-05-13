Angelina Maestas, 33, of Montrose, has received additional charges of tampering with a witness or informant after being released on bond in a case involving drug possession and distribution, the U.S. Justice Department announced on Tuesday.
According to a press release, Maestas was found in possession of discovery documents protected by court order, including grand jury and investigative materials from a case in which she was charged with possession and distribution of methamphetamine and heroin. The material she possessed included the identity of at least one alleged co-conspirator who she alleged was a person who cooperated with police. She shared the protected material with friends on her Facebook page in violation of a court order, potentially putting the targeted individual in danger, the news release said.
“When courts seal grand jury and investigatory documents, they do so for good reason, including the protection of law enforcement personnel and witnesses,” said U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn. “Those who violate such orders risk lives and the ability of our courts to operate properly, and will prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”
A separate investigation is underway to determine how the defendant received the court-ordered protected material.
Maestas was one of 13 defendants accused of possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, 500 grams or more of a mixture of a substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine, and less than 100 grams of heroin.
She faces at least 10 years and up to life in federal prison for the original case, the press release said. She faces not more than 20 years for witness, victim or informant tampering.
Drugs, cash found in stop
Ramon Arellano, 42, and John Asadoor, 56, are accused of drug importation and money-laundering charges and received $50,000 cash-only bonds from the Mesa County Court on Monday.
A Colorado State Patrol trooper pulled over a vehicle Arellano was driving last Thursday for speeding 80 mph in a 75 mph zone, according to the arrest affidavit.
During a search of the vehicle, the trooper found one gram of suspected cocaine wrapped in a $20 bill. Six bundles of cash wrapped in black tape were also found inside a speaker in the trunk. Methamphetamine was also found inside the vehicle, the affidavit said.