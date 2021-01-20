Christian Sharman, 20, is accused of aggravated robbery among other charges and received a $10,000 cash-only bond from Mesa County Court last week.
A robbery at the Dollar General in Palisade was reported to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 15, according to the arrest affidavit.
The reporting party said two people shoplifted from the store and when one of the employees confronted them, one of the men pointed a gun at them, the arrest affidavit said.
Sharman was reportedly arrested by the Barstow Police Department, in California, in a stolen vehicle that police believe was used in the Dollar General robbery.
Injured hiker rescued
A hiker was seriously injured in No Thoroughfare Canyon at around 12:40 p.m. on Monday and had to be medically evacuated by CareFlight.
Two individuals were reportedly hiking from the upper trail head and had reached a rugged area above the second waterfall when one of the hikers, a 41-year-old man, fell approximately 30 feet, Colorado National Monument officials reported.
Due to the narrow and rugged canyon, his hiking companion had to hike about 20 minutes before he was able to make an emergency 911 call. The multi-agency rescue involved individuals from CareFlight of the Rockies, Century Link Helicopter Crew, Glade Park Volunteer Fire Department, Grand Junction Fire Department, Mesa County Search and Rescue and Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, the monument said.
Due to the rugged terrain, the rescue reportedly took about three hours after first responders arrived at the accident location. The hiker was evacuated by helicopter at around 5:30 p.m.
Although sunny days have melted off some of the snow from the last storm, many of the trails in Colorado National Monument are in shaded canyons and still have ice and snow on them. As was true in this situation, monument staff recommend hiking with a companion if possible.