Victim was reported missing
The victim of a Feb. 27 homicide was reported missing on March 1, according to the Grand Junction Police Department.
Warren Barnes, 69, was identified Tuesday night as the victim of a homicide. His remains were allegedly found in a bag at a residence in Grand Junction.
Brian Cohee II, 19, faces a felony murder charge as well as tampering with evidence in the death.
At this time, the investigation into the homicide of Barnes has been sealed by the courts, and there is no further information available for release.
On Tuesday the Grand Junction Police Department announced the arrest in the case, which they say followed a report of human remains found in a bag. Cohee is being held at the Mesa County Detention Facility.
Lesh goes to trial in July
After pleading not guilty earlier this year, David Lesh’s court trial was scheduled this week to take place in late July.
Lesh faces six misdemeanor counts in Grand Junction because of his alleged behavior on federal land.
Five of the counts are in connection with photos he posted to Instagram in June, in which he can be seen standing on the floating log at Hanging Lake that visitors are prohibited to touch.
The other count is for another photo he posted of him apparently snowmobiling in a Keystone terrain park at a time when state ski areas were closed because of COVID-19.
Charges were filed in federal court on Sept. 15.
Weeks later, on Oct. 21, Lesh posted a photo on Instagram which appears to show him defecating in Maroon Lake, which got him banned from U.S. Forest Service land until the trial has concluded.
Federal Magistrate Judge Gordon Gallagher said the court two-day trial is set for July 22 and 23 with motions to be filed by April 19 and responses by May 10.
Help in moped theft case
Crime Stoppers of Mesa County is asking for the community’s help in identifying and locating a theft suspect.
On Nov. 8, a yellow 1979 Yamaha Chappy moped was reportedly stolen from a residence in the 1300 block of Kennedy Avenue. The estimated property loss was reported to be over $2,000.
Anyone if information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 970-241-7867.