Body found in river ID’d
The Mesa County Coroner’s Office has completed its examination regarding the death of Lyle Zedicher, 62, of Grand Junction, but has not determined the cause of his death yet.
Zedicher was the male involved in the incident near the Blue Heron Boat Ramp on Tuesday, in which witnesses saw him swimming with a dog. He was later found face down in the river.
The Coroner’s Office is still trying to determine if his death was due to a medical event or if it was from drowning. Toxicology is also pending.
Arrest made in May killing
The Grand Junction Police Department has made an arrest in the May homicide of a Crawford man.
Dominic Trujillo, 27, of Grand Junction turned himself in to police and he has been charged with reckless manslaughter, a class 4 felony.
The original incident took place shortly after 2 a.m. on May 16 when police responded to a report of an assault in the 2200 Block of Colex Drive. When officers arrived they found Gary Hiner, 56, laying unconscious on the ground outside a business.
Officers performed CPR on Hiner until medical personnel arrived and transported him to the hospital where he was ultimately declared deceased. The Mesa County Coroner determined the cause of death to be blunt force injuries and the manner of death as homicide.
An extensive investigation by detectives with the Grand Junction Police Department led to the identification of Trujillo as a suspect in the case. A warrant for his arrest was obtained earlier this month.