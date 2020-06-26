CSP SEARCHING FOR FRUITA SESPECTS
Colorado State Patrol troopers were searching for two wanted California carjacking suspects in Fruita on Friday morning.
CSP spokesperson Master Trooper Gary Cutler said the search was called off at around noon.
The two suspects allegedly ran from the Utah Highway Patrol in a stolen vehicle, which later was recovered in the Fruita area at around 7 a.m., Cutler said.
Several notifications were sent out to the surrounding community during the search, which asked residents to not approach and to call 911 if seen.
One is reported to be with 5'10, 140 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes and a black baseball cap. The other is a Hispanic with the same build and a tan shirt, according to CSP.
MISSING HIKER
A 66-year-old man from Grand Junction has been missing in Colorado National Monument since Monday and park officials are asking for any information from the public that could help locate him.
Jim Fuchs left a note Monday indicating that he planned to hike in the Monument. A friend found the note Thursday after he was unable to contact Fuchs. Park staff located Fuchs' vehicle at the Lower Serpents Trail parking lot. National Park Service, Mesa County Sheriff’s Office and Mesa County Search and Rescue Ground Team have so far not been able to locate Fuchs.
Fuchs is described as a 66-year-old white male, 5'10" tall and about 175 lbs.
The Park Service is asking anyone who may have seen Fuchs in the area of Devil’s Kitchen or Lower Serpents Trail or has any other information to call monument staff at 970-250-0805.