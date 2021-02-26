“Not a normal February occurrence here in the Grand Valley,” the Grand Junction Fire Department Wildland Team posted onto Facebook on Wednesday. The fire reportedly spread quickly due to winds and extremely dry vegetation.
Railroad traffic was delayed due to the incident.
Alfred Bourbeau, 20, and Casey Palmer, 32 are accused of trespassing and burglary charges in relation to recent storage unit burglaries in the community.
The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of two separate burglaries of storage units at Renta-Space.
Deputies obtained surveillance video showing two male suspects entering two sheds on at least four separate days between Feb. 18 and 21. The suspects were seen loading items from the storage units into a BMW, according to the MCSO.
The owner of the car was later identified and the two suspects, Bourbeau and Palmer, arrested, the MCSO reported.
They both face theft charges up to $5,000, according to the arrest warrant.