Target shoplifter sought by police
Crime Stoppers of Mesa County hopes to identify a suspect involved in a theft from a business in the 2400 block of U.S. Highway 6&50. The total estimated loss is $500.
Grand Junction Police Department officers were called to the Target on Wednesday, Jan. 20, after the theft took place.
Surveillance cameras showed an unknown male suspect walking through the store making his way to the electronic department, where he was seen making loops and looking at laptops. The subject is then seen producing a tool to cut through the metal bracket used to keep the laptop in place and concealing the laptop in his jacket, Crime Stoppers reports.
The suspect is a white male, early- to mid-20s, medium build, dark brown hair, wearing black pants and blue and green striped jacket. Photos of the suspect can be viewed at www.241stop.com or Crime Stoppers of Mesa County Facebook page. Information reported to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest can earn you up to $1,000 cash reward and you will remain completely anonymous.
Report ends in high-speed chase
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a report of a person checking door handles and possibly trying to break into cars in a neighborhood near Cottonwood Lake Drive and D 1/2 Road at around 1:15 p.m. on Thursday.
When deputies arrived and approached the female suspect, she allegedly got into a Toyota sedan with three other people. The car raced away, the Sheriff’s Office reports.
The Toyota was ultimately located in the area of 29 Road and Orchard Ave. The driver stopped the car and ran away. Deputies located the adult male and arrested him without incident. Charges for reckless driving and eluding are pending further investigation, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The three remaining passengers are believed to have exited the car en route to 29 Road. One passage was detained and later released.
Deputies are looking to identify the two other people believed to be in the car, including the female who was reportedly seen checking door handles. If you have information about their identities or this crime, contact the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office at (970) 242-6707. Information can be sent to Mesa County Crime Stoppers (970) 241-STOP.