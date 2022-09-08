Colorado State Patrol is asking for help locating a vehicle suspected of killing a cyclist on 29 1/2 Road in July.
Stephen Rink Jr, a Grand Junction man, was riding his bicycle on 29 ½ Road near Patterson Road around 11 p.m. that July 22 when he was struck from behind and killed by a motorist who fled the scene, according to a press release from CSP.
Based on evidence from the scene as well as surveillance footage, investigators believe the vehicle in question was a mid-1990s four-door Ford 350. The vehicle is believed to have been damaged on the front right side. Anyone with information is asked to call CSP at (970) 858-2250.
GJPD INVESTIGATES REPORTED KIDNAPPING
The Grand Junction Police Department on Wednesday responded to Eagle Rim Park on a report of an attempted kidnapping.
According to a release from the department, a 12-year-old girl said an adult man grabbed her arm and told her to come with him around 2 p.m. The child was unharmed and police are investigating.
MONTROSE MAN FACES MURDER CHARGE
Montrose County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a 64-year-old man in connection with a fatal Labor Day shooting.
Mark Miller of Montrose faces second degree murder charges and is being held in the Montrose County Jail on a $75,000 bond.
Around 9 a.m. on Sept. 5, dispatch received a call from a man who had been shot. The man was dead when first responders arrived.
Jonas Najar Jr., 41 from Olathe, was identified as the deceased.