An employee with the Orchard Mesa Irrigation District found a body in the canal near 38 Road in Palisade at about 8 a.m. on Tuesday, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office reports.
The Mesa County Coroner’s Office will identify the body, an adult man, and determine the cause of death.
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation.
Clifton fire extinguished
Clifton Fire Protection District firefighters put out a fire near a home on D 1/2 Road on Tuesday morning.
Multiple residents in the 3000 block of D 1/2 Road reported to seeing smoke and flames near the home, according to the Clifton Fire Protection District.
The fire was reportedly growing and they were advised to evacuate.
A single occupant of the home was safely evacuated and a shed about 20 feet from the home was completely engulfed in flames when crews arrived, the Clifton Fire Protection District reports.
D 1/2 Road was temporarily shut down and no homes were lost as the fire was safely extinguished.
Clifton Fire responded with a truck and engine and Grand Junction Fire Department assisted with a truck, two engines, a water tender an ambulance and a battalion chief. Mesa County Sheriff’s Office also responded and assisted with evacuations and traffic control. The origin and cause of the fire remain under investigation.
A 19-year-old man was taken to the hospital after crashing into a guardrail on Interstate 70 near the Colorado 65 Interchange.
A Colorado State Patrol spokesperson said the extent of his injuries was unknown and there was a brief closure of right lane on I-70 on Tuesday afternoon.