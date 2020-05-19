The Mesa County Sheriff's Office confirmed on Monday that remains found in Utah in February belong to missing Grand Junction man Frank Taylor.
Dirt bikers reportedly found the remains in the desert in Grand County, Utah in February and DNA confirmed it was Taylor.
Grand County is in eastern Utah and borders Colorado and includes part of Interstate 70 and Moab.
Taylor was reported to be missing in March, 2019 by friends under suspicious circumstances, the MCSO reports.
Fruita resident Matthew Logan, 33, faces charges relating to Taylor's disappearance.
TWO VIOLENT CRIMES BEING INVESTIGATED
Grand Junction Police Department officers responded to a shots fired call at around 1:15 a.m. on Saturday in the 900 block of Rood Avenue.
The reporting party said a male suspect entered her apartment and shot her husband, GJPD spokesperson Callie Berkson said.
When officers arrived, they set up a perimeter around the surrounding area and were unable to locate a suspect. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released.
"At this time, officers do not have a suspect and the investigation is ongoing," Berkson said. "This is believed to be an isolated incident, with no danger to the public."
GJPD also responded an assault call at around 9:06 p.m. on Sunday in the 900 block of Ouray Avenue.
The male victim had reportedly been struck with a baseball bat.
He was transported via a personal vehicle to a local hospital, where it was determined he had wounds consistent with being hit with a baseball bat in addition to serious stab wounds, according to Berkson.
The victim was discharged from the hospital later on Sunday morning. At this time officers have no suspect, but believe this was also an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public, Berkson said.
The investigation is ongoing.
"Both incidents are believed to be isolated incidents with no ongoing threat or danger to the public. GJPD Investigators are conducting interviews with the victims and both investigations are ongoing," she added.