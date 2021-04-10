Colorado Mesa University was briefly placed in lockdown Friday afternoon as a result of what authorities believe to be a false report of a gunshot.
The Grand Junction Police Department said on Twitter that the school was locked down out of an abundance of caution at around 3:40 p.m. after a 911 call regarding shots fired.
Police responded and contacted an adult male suspect, who is expected to be charged with false reporting.
Delta County deputy shoots, kills driver
A Delta County Sheriff’s Deputy shot and killed the driver of a car that was involved in a brief pursuit near Hotchkiss on Friday morning. Neither the deputy nor the deceased has been identified yet and the deputy was uninjured, according to a release from the Delta County Sheriff’s Office.