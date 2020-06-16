Dylan McDorman, 20, of Grand Junction is wanted by the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office after allegedly committing numerous property crimes in the community.
McDorman has a total of five warrants for his arrest and is believed to be involved in recent auto thefts and theft from autos spanning multiple jurisdictions on the Western Slope.
The MCSO is asking the public’s help in finding McDorman, who is described as a white male, 6 foot, 2 inches, 175 pounds with blue eyes and blond hair. He is believed to be armed and dangerous and has run from law enforcement in the past, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
If seen, call 911 immediately. Anyone with information about his whereabouts or about these crimes please contact the MCSO at (970) 242-6707.
Rash of fires under review
The 26 Road fire investigation remains open and active, according to the Grand Junction Police Department, the agency leading the investigation.
Multiple area fire agencies responded to several small fires burning on the east side of the road on 26 Road on May 29 in the area of F 3/4 Road. More fires were reported along the road stretching north from the original location that afternoon, according to the Grand Junction Fire Department. The first call came in at 4:07 p.m. that day and the fire department terminated command at 9:44 p.m.
The next day, a department spokesperson said the investigation revealed 10 to 15 separate fire areas.
Grand Junction Police Department investigators are still pursuing all leads, but have no new updates or information.
Police look for missing man
Darrin “Deater” Burningham, 51, of Palisade, was reported missing on Thursday and the Palisade Police Department is asking the public for any information on his whereabouts.
His car was found near the Cameo Shooting and Education Complex and the circumstances around his disappearance are “concerning,” according to Palisade Police Department.
Burningham is described as a white male, 5 foot, 8 inches, 150 pounds with brown and gray hair and hazel eyes. He answers to the nickname Deater and may appear confused, the Palisade Police Department reports.
Police believe he may have went hiking late Monday, June 8, or Tuesday night, June 9. Anyone with any information relating to this incident or who may recall seeing Burningham or his vehicle, a green 1995 Ford Explorer bearing Colorado plate DEI804, in the last week, is asked to contact the Palisade Police Department at (970) 242-6707.
Fire on Orchard Mesa
A residential structure fire was reported to the Grand Junction Fire Department at 2:16 p.m. Monday afternoon.
The initial report said smoke was coming from the attic of a single-story home, and when crews arrived they found heat sources in a bedroom and a fire in the attic, according to the department.
Nobody was home at the time and the fire was extinguished without incident at 2:30 p.m. Two adult males were displaced.