Hit-and-run alleged
Taylor Tindell, 29, is accused of vehicular assault, failure to stop at the scene of an accident and driving under the influence, and received a $10,000 cash-only bond from the Mesa County Court.
Grand Junction Police Department officers responded to a crash that occurred at the corner of 23rd Street and North Avenue on Sunday, Aug. 16, at around 9:17 p.m. The crash involved an SUV and a motorcycle.
A man was reportedly lying on the ground at the corner of the intersection with two people helping him when officers arrived. The man had an obvious injury to his upper leg, according to the arrest affidavit.
A pedestrian told police that she witnessed the aftermath of the crash and described the driver to officers.
A damaged license plate was also found at the scene, according to the arrest affidavit. Police linked the license plate to Tindell.
In a conversation with police, Tindell said the motorcycle did not have a green light and that she did not remain on scene because she heard on the police scanner that law enforcement was already on route, according to the arrest affidavit.
Officers said she was slurring her speech and she was unsteady on her feet when they contacted her. She received a DUI charge as well.
Tindell’s driving status had previously been revoked from March 19, 2018 to March 19, 2019 for a felony, the arrest affidavit said.
Tindell was accused of vehicular eluding and reckless endangerment in December 2017 after nearly running over a Mesa County deputy sheriff and ramming his patrol car, according to a Daily Sentinel story on the incident.
Stabbing report investigated
Julian Medrano, 24, is accused of first-degree assault and domestic violence and received a $25,000 cash-only bond from Mesa County Court.
Grand Junction police officers were dispatched to the emergency room of a local hospital at around 4 a.m. on Sunday for a female victim with multiple stab wounds, according to the arrest affidavit.
The victim told police she was stabbed in the chest and arm before running for help.