A Grand Junction man told police he had visions of demons and angels before killing a man early Saturday morning.
Cody Hodge, 29, allegedly shot and killed John Mall, 68, outside of a mobile home in Clifton at around 12:40 a.m. The Mesa County Coroner’s office confirmed, on Monday, the cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds and the manner was homicide.
Hodge was staying in the mobile home, which belonged to a relative, along with several other people who were witnesses to the crime, according to the arrest affidavit. Mall had been socializing with two other people staying in the home that night.
When Mall left the home, Hodge allegedly went outside and shot him multiple times with a rifle. He told police he saw a light at the time and referred to Mall as the “angel” and a “nice man.” During his interview with police, in which he waived his Miranda rights, he said he was “crazy” and that he sees things.
There were three witnesses at the home at the time of the shooting, the two people who had been socializing with Mall, as well as the mobile home’s owner, who owned the rifle Hodge used. Mall and two of the witnesses had been hanging out drinking wine. Hodge, who was not drinking, according to the affidavit, at one point repeatedly asked who switched the wine for blood.
After Mall left the home, two of the witnesses reported hearing gunshots. One of the witnesses then took the rifle and hid it from Hodge after the shooting saying that Hodge was asking for someone to kill him. The witness, who had been living with Hodge for about a month, said he had been “acting insane” in the days leading up to the alleged murder.
Police were called and when they arrived Hodge was performing CPR on Mall.
Hodge had been arrested in Mesa County on a prior occasion and was convicted felon for multiple burglaries in Missouri around 2011.
Hodge has been charged with second degree murder, as well as possession of a weapon by a previous offender and prohibited use of a weapon.