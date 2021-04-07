After asking for the public’s help identifying individuals seen in surveillance camera photographs, the Mesa County Sheriff's Office announced that the investigation was moving forward.
MCSO said that the people in the surveillance footage have been identified and several items of stolen property have been recovered.
Charges are pending but the suspects have yet to be identified, according to a Crimewatch post by MCSO.
Deputies responded to a report of a possible burglary on March 30 at a home on B 1/2 Road near 28 3/4 Road. When footage from surveillance cameras were examined, several individuals and a pickup truck could be seen on video.
The individuals and truck were seen gaining access to the property and taking items from the residence.
Most the of the photos on the surveillance camera were grainy and low resolution, but law enforcement was able to identify the people thanks to the photos being posted, including at gjsentinel.com, and news tips coming in to MCSO.
People with any addition information on this case are asked to contact the MCSO at 970-242-6707.