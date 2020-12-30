Derrick Peterson, 38, is accused of aggravated cruelty to animals and received a $5,000 cash-only bond from Mesa County Court on Monday.
A woman reported to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office at around 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 15 that she had just visited a residence that had blood all over it and she left out of fear, according to the arrest affidavit.
When the reporting party asked the resident, later identified as Peterson, what happened, he allegedly said “you do not want to know.”
Peterson was detained and during a safety sweep of the home, Mesa County Sheriff’s Office deputies found a deceased dog in the backyard with its stomach cut open, according to the arrest affidavit.
A trial of blood was also found in the home as well as a large pool of blood in the kitchen sink, the affidavit said.
Peterson was transported to Mind Springs.