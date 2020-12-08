Vandalism suspect arrested
Robert Brannon, 43, is suspected of second-degree burglary, second-degree assault and second-degree assault on a police officer. He received a $10,000 cash-only bond on Monday.
A taxi driver called the Grand Junction Police Department at 4:30 a.m. Saturday and reported seeing a 40-year-old man throwing rocks at a window and trying to punch it out, according to an arrest affidavit.
The first officer on scene saw the man walk into a business through the broken glass door. He reportedly jumped out of the building and landed on his face and stomach.
The man, later identified as Brannon, was allegedly noncompliant, told officers “please guys, there has to be cameras somewhere” and also bit one of the officers when the apprehension team moved in.
Brannon allegedly vandalized several Grand Junction businesses along Main Street, Fifth Street and Sixth Street, causing one business an estimated $55,000 in damages, the affidavit said.
Surveillance video of one of the businesses showed Brannon pick up rocks and throw something at a window. The video then shows him walking to the business next door and kicking the window until it shatters.
Minutes later, he grabs a traffic cone and throws it through a window at the business, the affidavit said.
Other surveillance video showed him destroying an ATM with a rock.