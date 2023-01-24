Grand Junction Police officers arrested a man Saturday for weapons violations after he fired a shot in a residence while intoxicated, police said.
Neil Veitch, 32, of Grand Junction, was arrested after he barricaded himself in a residence, police said. There were no injuries reported in the incident.
Grand Junction police responded to a residence in the 1400 block of Ouray Avenue on Saturday evening for a report that an intoxicated male had fired a shot.
Several occupants exited the residence but Veitch, who was barred from alcohol and firearms, barricaded himself in the attic, police said.
After several hours, officers were able to contact Veitch, police said, who fell out of the attic.
Veitch was transported to St. Mary’s Medical Center, and once he was medically cleared he was booked into the Mesa County Jail, police said.
Veitch is being charged with illegal discharge of a firearm, obstructing a police officer, prohibited use of weapons, possession of weapons by a previous offender, reckless endangerment, criminal possession of ID, violation of a protection order and resisting arrest.
Traffic operations nets 54 tickets
There were 54 tickets issued and one arrest during a traffic enforcement operation Friday, according to the Colorado State Patrol.
During the 5-hour operation, 96 drivers were contacted, CSP said, resulting in the 54 tickets and one arrest for driving under the influence.
There was also one minor crash in Palisade reported at the time of the operation, CSP stated.
“The combined efforts of law enforcement and our media partners to bring awareness of these dangerous driving actions is effectively saving lives on our highways,” a CSP press release said.