Bystanders help capsized angler; he didn’t survive
A man drowned in the Colorado River near the Grand Avenue Bridge on Sunday after falling from a boat while fishing.
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Megan Terlecky said dispatch got a call about a possible drowning just before 2 p.m. on Sunday, receiving multiple reports of an unconscious body in the river floating next to an upside-down boat near Grand Avenue Bridge.
According to Terlecky, deputies learned that the man was fishing with two others who were in a different boat that day. They reported that he attempted to fix his seat near the Grand Avenue Bridge as their boat went farther down the river.
Fifteen minutes later, they saw his boat overturned.
Bystanders from the bridge went down to the river, and they worked together with the two on the other boat to get the man to shore. CPR was administered, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene when EMS and deputies arrived, Terlecky said.
Man charged with DUI,
accused of spitting on cop
Hugo Macias, 38, is accused of DUI, second-degree assault on a police officer, and reckless driving. He received a $50,000 cash-only bond from Mesa County Court on Monday.
A call came into dispatch around 5 p.m. on Sunday, and a Grand Junction police officer first spotted the car Macias was found to be driving, going the wrong way on 12th Street with one tire hanging off the vehicle, according to the arrest affidavit.
Later, the crash investigation found he allegedly crashed into multiple vehicles and attempted to leave the scene.
“The vehicle appeared as though it would strike officers in the intersection and possibly (another vehicle) occupied by a mother and her two young children,” the affidavit said.
The vehicle was eventually stopped after crashing into the fence of Stocker Stadium on the south side of North Avenue.
After detaining Macias, officers allegedly found multiple empty whiskey shooter bottles throughout the driver’s floorboard and additional empty beer cans.
Macias allegedly told officers he was drunk and he spit at one of the officers when he was in the back of the patrol car.
Deputies look for man who licked grocery items
The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help in identifying a man that reportedly went into a grocery store recently and began licking multiple items.
The suspect refused to comply with the store’s social distancing policy and when he was asked to step back, went on a rant of how the employee was “falling for the media hype,” the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office press release states.
He allegedly got between a customer and an employee and purposely coughed on the products that the other customer was purchasing.
Anyone with information on this person is asked to call the Eagle County Crime Stoppers at 970-328-7007.
Drugs seized from I-70 pair
Dayna Ross, 28, and Christopher Grooms, 32, are accused of drug possession and distribution and received $10,000 cash or surety bonds from Mesa County Court on Monday.
A vehicle was pulled over on Interstate 70 after its tires crossed over the white line twice, according to the arrest affidavit.
The vehicle had a California license plate and the driver, Ross, had an Illinois driver’s license.
Ross allegedly told officers she flew from Chicago to Los Angeles a few days ago to move her stuff, but only a small duffel bag was found in the car, the affidavit said.
A K9 officer found 52 pounds of marijuana in the vehicle after a search.