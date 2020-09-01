Man shot by police ID’d
Loma resident Kurt Phelps, 52, has been identified as the individual who was shot and killed by police officers on Saturday.
The Mesa County Coroner’s Office conducted the death investigation and determined the cause to be multiple gunshot wounds. The manner of death was ruled a homicide. Phelps’ toxicology report is pending at this time.
The shooting is being investigated by the Mea County Critical Incident Response Team, which is made up of area law enforcement officials.
2 were shot at desert party
The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday that a second shooting victim has been identified in an incident that occurred on Saturday.
Both shooting victims are expected to recover.
The shooting occurred during a late-night party in the desert area of 27 1/4 Road near the dam, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Another individual was found at an emergency room in Grand Junction with a gunshot wound at around 3:15 a.m. on Saturday.
Investigators continue to interview witnesses to determine what happened. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office at 970-242-6707.