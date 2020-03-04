The Mesa County County Sheriff’s Office rounded up seven people in the area who had active felony warrants, arresting them on a variety of charges.
Several of the individuals arrested appeared in Mesa County Court on Tuesday and received bonds that varied from a couple thousand dollar personal recognizance bonds to $5,000 cash-only bonds.
Among those arrested included Joshua Aquiningoc, 32 of Clifton; and Fredrick Cunningham, 47; Michelle Smith, 23; Kimberly Selan, 43; Jesse Tinsman, 30; Larry Nave, 53; and Joshua Dalley, 29, all of Grand Junction.
Several agencies came together to make the arrests, including the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit, which partnered with the U.S. Marshals Office, ATF, Colorado Bureau of Investigation and the Parole department to conduct the one-day operation on Monday to apprehend wanted fugitives in Mesa County.
Ag burn gets out of control
The Grand Junction Fire Department responded to an out-of-control agricultural burn in the 900 block of 24 Road on Tuesday afternoon after a neighbor reported wind pushed the fire from a field into a nearby grove of pine trees.
The fire spread quickly and burned an outdoor shed before coming within 100 feet of a home.
A water tender from the Lower Valley Fire Protection District was requested due to a lack of access to fire hydrants in the area. No injuries were reported.
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident for possible criminal charges, including arson charges for the responsible party.
According to the Grand Junction Fire Department and Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, it is your responsibility to maintain control of your fire during open burn season. If a controlled burn gets out of control, you are liable for any damage caused.
Grand Junction Fire Department responded with Truck 1, Engine 2, Engine 5, Truck 3, Brush 4, Ambulance 3, and a battalion chief. The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office and Lower Valley Fire Protection District responded to assist.
For more information on this incident contact the Community Outreach Office at (970)549-5858 or by e-mail at GJFirePIO@gjcity.org.
Child’s death investigated
The Garfield County Coroner is investigating the death of a 6-year-old after being dispatched to a ranch in rural Silt on Monday evening.
Garfield County Coroner Robert Glassmire reported the 6-year-old was fatally injured when a non-parental adult was backing up a vehicle on the ranch.
The investigation into the circumstances is ongoing. Colorado State Patrol is the law enforcement agency investigating.
The coroner’s office is investigating the manner of death as an accident.