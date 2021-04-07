An Orchard Mesa residence was burglarized on March 30 around 12:30 p.m. and the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help identify several people and a pickup truck seen on the property’s surveillance cameras.
Most the of the photos are grainy but law enforcement is hoping that someone can identify some of all of the people on the camera footage.
Deputies responded to a report of a possible burglary at a home on B 1/2 Road near 28 3/4 Road on March 30. Several individuals and the truck are seen on surveillance video gaining access to the property and taking items. Investigators are looking to identify and speak with these individuals.
People with any information on this potential crime are asked to please contact the MCSO at 970-242-6707 or submit a tip on the link below through CRIMEWATCH or contact Mesa County Crime Stoppers.