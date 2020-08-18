The Grand Junction Police Department Bomb Squad was called for a report of a suspicious item in the area of Fourth Street and Ute Avenue on Monday afternoon.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing, GJPD spokesperson Callie Berkson said.
Grand Junction Police Department officers responded Sunday to the River View Trailer Park at 1550 U.S. Highway 50 for reports of a male subject who had suffered a gunshot wound.
When officers arrived at about 4:55 a.m., they secured the scene and began searching for a suspect, according to GJPD spokesperson Callie Berkson.
The victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, with no update from the GJPD as of noon on Monday.
The shooting remains under investigation by the department.
Austin Lucy, 23, is accused of robbery, first-degree burglary and use of stun gun, a felony 5, and received a $10,000 cash-only bond from the Mesa County Court on Friday.
A woman reported to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office last Wednesday that someone was in her house stealing things, according to the arrest affidavit.
She said the man tried to shoot her son with a Taser. Her son held the man down until officers arrived on scene and detained him, the arrest affidavit said.
Her son told police that an unknown man, who was later identified as Lucy, was found inside a study in the house that was supposed to be locked.
He said the man Tased him three to four times.
Lucy allegedly tried to take a laptop, Galaxy Tablet and digital camera from the home. The items were reportedly valued at around $2,000.
Lucy made spontaneous statements to police about how he was drunk and did not know where he was, according to the affidavit.
DURANGO — The body of a man was found over the weekend after his empty canoe was discovered on a lake in southern Colorado on Friday, authorities said.
The Marine Evidence Recovery Team of Colorado Parks and Wildlife discovered the body under 36 feet of water at Lake Nighthorse south of Durango around 11 p.m. Saturday, the Durango Herald reported. The team was called in to assist in the search after an empty canoe was reported floating on the lake Friday around 7 p.m.
The body was identified as Andrew Ward, 60, who was last seen by himself at the boat launch Friday at 1:30 p.m., authorities said.
“We don’t know what led him to be out of the canoe, and we don’t know when he exited the canoe. He was not wearing a life jacket,” Durango Police Sgt. Nick Stasi said, adding that it did not appear the canoe had capsized. The cause of death has not been determined but an autopsy is expected to be performed next week, La Plata County Coroner Jann Smith said.