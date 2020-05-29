Police respond to fight
Grand Junction Police Department officers were called to a report of a shot fired and a fight in the 900 block of White Avenue at 11 p.m. on Wednesday.
Two men were reportedly fighting in the street and upon arrival officers found one with non-life threatening injuries and the other was found a block away.
The injured man was taken to the hospital and the other was treated at the scene, according to the GJPD.
It was later determined that the shot fired from the initial call was from an unknown vehicle. Detectives with the Police Department are continuing to conduct interviews of all parties involved and the investigation is ongoing.
Man takes own life in public
A man fatally shot himself in front of the Delta County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The incident occurred at around 11 a.m. on Wednesday and streets near the office were closed for a short time for the investigation to be completed.
Bicyclist hit by vehicle
An adult male bicyclist was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle, according to Grand Junction police.
The crash happened near 25 Road and Hayes Drive just before 9 p.m. Thursday.
The extent of the bicyclist’s injuries was unknown and 25 Road was briefly closed.