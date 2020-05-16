Car hits speed of 140 mph
A multi-agency pursuit began around 7:30 p.m. Thursday after a Volkswagen Jetta was reported to be going at speeds near 140 mph.
The vehicle was first spotted by troopers going 120 mph east on Interstate 70 near milepost 141 near the town of Gypsum, a press release from Colorado State Patrol said.
The trooper stopped the pursuit at milepost 147.
About eight minutes later and 27 miles east of the original call, the vehicle was spotted weaving and going 140 mph east on I-70, State Patrol said.
The pursuit would start and stop for the next several hours, with the vehicle heading onto Highway 91 to Highway 24.
Park County deputies reported seeing it going 138 mph about 9 p.m.
The suspect was taken into custody about 5 a.m. Friday. He was 17 years old.
Reckless driving alleged
Richard Ramos, 38, is accused of vehicular eluding and reckless driving and received a $5,000 cash-only bond from Mesa County Court.
A Grand Junction police officer saw Ramos, who had a warrant for his arrest, driving on Sunday, according to the arrest affidavit.
Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Ramos’s vehicle, but he allegedly sped away, reaching speeds of more than 75 mph in a 35 mph zone.
Officers ended the pursuit in the area of 27½ Road and Spring Valley Drive, the affidavit said.