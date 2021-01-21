The Mesa County Sheriff's Office investigated a shooting that occurred outside a residence on White Avenue near 32 3/8 Road.
After arriving on the scene a body was found, the MCSO reports.
Nearby Rocky Mountain Elementary School was put on shelter-in place while the incident was being investigated. All students who normally walk home had to be picked up from school Thursday as a result of the police investigation. Normal after-school activities were canceled.
"Parents will need to bring ID when they pick up their child," District 51 Emily Shockley said in a statement to the press. "If they cannot come to the school, they need to contact the school immediately."
School Resource Officers will be assisting with reunification.
This is an active and on-going investigation. More information will be released when available.