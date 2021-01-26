Suspect shoots at business
An unknown suspect is wanted for vandalism to a business in the 2900 block of Patterson Road, which caused more than $1,000 in damage.
CrimeStoppers of Mesa County said a suspect shot the front door of the business on Nov. 24, Thanksgiving Day.
Surveillance footage reportedly shows the suspect in an older Dodge Ram full-size pickup. Photos of the suspect’s vehicle can be viewed at www.241stop.com or Crime Stoppers of Mesa County Facebook page.
Man vandalizes statue
An unknown suspect is accused of criminal mischief at Memorial Gardens.
CrimeStoppers of Mesa County is searching for a man who allegedly used a baseball bat to break the hands off a statute located at 2970 North Ave.
A maintenance man reportedly chased the man and said he was wearing a brown shirt and was on a yellow and blue mountain bike.
The suspect also had a beard and puffy hair, according to CrimeStoppers of Mesa County.
Anyone with information is asked to visit www.241stop.com or Crime Stoppers of Mesa County Facebook page. Information that leads to an arrest can earn up to $1,000.
2 arrested after chase
A vehicle was stolen in Summit County Monday morning, which later led to a high-speed chase that involved law enforcement in Summit, Eagle, Garfield, Rio Blanco and Moffat counties.
The Colorado State Patrol spotted and attempted to contact the 2002 silver Volks- wagen Golf on Interstate 70 as it exited at milepost 94.
The car sideswipped an unmarked State Patrol car and headed north into Rifle. The suspects are believed to be part of an attempted carjacking in Rifle prior to continuing north on Colorado Highway 13.
At the intersection of Highway 13 and Highway 64, the vehicle eluded stop sticks and continued north. Troopers, assisted by the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office successfully deployed spike strips near milepost 85 on Highway 13, deflating three tires.
The driver, Patricia Stead, 31, and the passenger, Elijah Santi Banez, 24, of San Antonio were taken into custody without further incident.
There were no injuries reported.