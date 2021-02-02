Car break-in arrests made
Austin Hepp, 20, is accused of theft and multiple counts of first-degree criminal trespass of auto and received a $5,000 cash-only bond in Mesa County Court on Monday.
As many as 13 vehicle break-ins were reported in Fruita’s Red Cliffs Mobile Home Village and neighboring streets in the past month, according to the arrest affidavit.
In fact, the Fruita Police Department reportedly received approximately 12 reports of either theft from auto, attempted theft from autos, a stolen vehicle and a suspicious male caught on security camera attempting to open car doors between Jan. 3 and Jan. 5.
All the incidents occurred within a one-mile radius.
“Each time, an unlocked vehicle was entered and rummaged through. Several sightings of a male wearing light-colored pants and a black hoodie and carrying a backpack were called in,” the affidavit said.
Fruita Police Department had placed Shaun Cox, 19, into custody for outstanding warrants, and he was found to be in possession of a sweatshirt worn in one of the security videos of the break-ins, the affidavit said. Cox implicated Hepp in the break-ins and received a $5,000 cash or surety bond on Monday on charges that included first-degree criminal trespass of auto.
Police found evidence that Hepp attempted to sell some of the items stolen in the break-ins on social media, the arrest affidavit said.
$50,000 bond in assault case
Hyun Choi, 30, is accused of assault and domestic violence, among other charges, and received a $50,000 cash-only bond in Mesa County Court on Monday.
A woman accused Choi of sexually assaulting her and threatening her with a knife in front of her daughter, according to the arrest affidavit.
Purse stolen at Walmart
CrimeStoppers of Mesa County hopes the community can help identify a woman believed to be involved in a theft at Walmart in November.
An older adult reportedly had her black Coach purse stolen from inside her shopping cart at the Walmart located at 2881 North Ave., CrimeStoppers reports.
The suspect is described as a white female with brown hair, last seen wearing blue jeans with a long-sleeve black shirt. The total estimated property loss is more than $950.
Assault suspect sought
The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an assault that occurred in the area of 32 and C½ roads near the river.
A man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released, the Sheriff’s Office reports.
Witnesses describe the suspect as a white man with a gray beard riding a bike with a milk crate tied to the back. If you see the man or if you have information about this crime, contact the Sheriff’s Office at 970-242-6707.
This case remains under investigation.