Crime Stoppers of Mesa County is looking for information on a man and woman accused of burglarizing local storage units.
On April 12, at around 10 p.m., the two cut through the exterior of the fence at Storage Storage located at 2324 Grand Park Dr and burglarized five storage units, according to Crime Stoppers of Mesa County. Photos can be found at www.241stop.com.
Anyone who knows their identity or whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers 241-STOP. Any information that leads to an arrest can earn you up to a $1,000 cash reward.
BARRICADED SUSPECT TAKEN INTO CUSTODY
Daniel Rosales, 31, of Grand Junction was arrested on several charges including burglary, criminal mischief and domestic violence after he barricaded himself in a Clifton residence for several hours.
Mesa County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence in the 400 block of Forelle Court in Clifton on Thursday morning. A woman and her children were hiding in their bedroom while Rosales was refusing to leave, the Sheriff's Office reported.
Deputies evacuated the woman and children but Rosales refused to come out. A shelter-in-place notification was sent to about 70 residents in the area and homes in the immediate surrounding were evacuated as precaution, the Sheriff's Office reported.
The MCSO and Grand Junction Police Department SWAT Team were called out to assist and Rosales was arrested after SWAT entered the home at around 11:40 a.m.