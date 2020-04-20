Woman crashes 5 times
Kristine Chavez, 29, is accused of reckless driving, driving under the influence and vehicular eluding, and received a $10,000 personal recognizance bond from Mesa County Court last week.
A woman called police about 5 p.m. Thursday and said an unknown female had entered her home through an unlocked door; the female claimed she used to live there, according to the arrest affidavit.
The unknown female, later identified as Chavez, reportedly crashed into a fence on the property and seemed intoxicated.
Seven minutes later, a report was made that a vehicle had crashed into a parked vehicle, curbing, a stop sign and a landscape boulder in the 400 block of Monument Road, the affidavit said.
The caller wrote down the license plate of the suspected vehicle, which matched the one Chavez was reportedly driving. It was later seen crashing into a wooden chicken coop and a metal varmint trap and was traveling at excessive speeds, the affidavit said.
A Grand Junction Police Department officer observed the vehicle traveling north at a high rate of speed, weaving in and out of traffic.
When officers attempted to pull it over, the vehicle took off into oncoming traffic, forcing others on the road to reportedly pull over to avoid getting hit.
The vehicle eventually crashed into some trees and a fence near Rosevale and D Road after a pursuit of more than a mile.
Chavez was arrested at gunpoint and cited for five counts of failing to notify police of an accident, the affidavit said.
More details in robbery
Terrance Chatman, 27, is accused of aggravated robbery, felony menacing and vehicular eluding, among other charges, and received a $50,000 cash-only bond from Mesa County Court last week.
He was allegedly involved in a robbery that occurred in Mesa County on Monday morning.
According to the arrest affidavit, a man reported to police that he went to a Mesa County gas station about 1 a.m. Monday as a normal patron.
He started to talk with the person working at the register and thought something was wrong because she was crying and visibly shaking. The store employee told him he needed to leave. After he left the store, he saw a man wearing a mask and dark clothing inside the store who appeared to be holding a gun.
He reported all this to police who ultimately found the vehicle and arrested Chatman after he crashed and fled on foot, the affidavit said.
In a conversation with the gas station employee, she reported to police that Chatman approached her as she was having a cigarette outside that night.
He told her to get behind the store’s register and then “cocked the shotgun” and told her not to call anybody before taking several cigarettes, lottery tickets and a bag of cash, the affidavit said.