A woman was found with stab wounds at the 29 Mile apartment complex on Orchard Avenue on Monday afternoon, according to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office.
The victim was hospitalized with serious injuries.
The investigation is active and no one is in custody, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Investigators spent much of the afternoon interviewing potential witnesses.
The Blowout Fire, a brush fire south of 39 Road near Horse Mountain, was 80% contained as of Monday morning, according to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office. By Monday evening the fire was fully contained, a spokesperson with MCSO said.
The fire was reportedly caused by a person target shooing on private land on Sunday. About 15 acres burned on both private and public land southeast of Palisade,.
Multiple agencies responded to this fire, including MCSO Wildland Fire Team, BLM Colorado Fire, East Orchard Mesa Fire Department, Palisade Fire Department, Clifton Fire Protection District, Lands End Fire Protection District and a helicopter.
Man charged in arson
Benjamin Baxter, 37, is accused of first-degree arson and received a $5,000 personal recognizance bond from the Mesa County Court on Monday.
Local fire personnel extinguished a fire on Sunday that appeared to be a refrigerator and furniture that had been set on fire in a field, according to the arrest affidavit.
The fire was started on private property and was reportedly in a field between multiple businesses, multiple homes and a public park. Baxter was taken into custody after Grand Junction police officers spoke with several witnesses.
A 20-year-old male backpacker was rescued by Mesa County Search and Rescue on Saturday in Coal Creek Canyon.
He reportedly got lost, fell and lost most of his supplies. Rescue crews were able to locate him using an emergency beacon spot device he still had on him, the MCSO reports.
He activated it at 6:15 p.m. and crews found him about 300 to 350 feet below the rim.
He was dehydrated but uninjured and the entire rescue mission took about five hours, according to the MCSO.